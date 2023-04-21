TN Politics: Legislative Session Ends with No Change to Gun Regulations

Despite a last minute push by Gov. Bill Lee, his proposal to remove guns from dangerous people in Tennessee failed to sway Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says that while Republicans may say there is not enough time to debate the issue, the supermajority legislature has crammed 11th-hour bills through in the past.

Another bill that got no traction this year was increasing the speed of forensic testing on rape kits. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's rape kit testing labs are understaffed and in some cases it has taken up to a year to identify possible criminals. A committee balked at the price tag, though Sanford says many lawmakers may consider the backlog an "urban" problem that is not a priority. Both Memphis and Nashville recently have received hundreds of millions of dollars for sports areas and performing arts centers.

Finally, this week attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols announced a $550 million lawsuit against the City of Memphis and officers involved in the beating death. It could be a record settlement that could have a major impact on policing and politics in Memphis.