TN Politics: Decisions and Indecisions Awaiting Local Governments

This week, the Memphis City Council added itself to a lawsuit suing the City of Memphis administration over a residency requirement for people running for the office of mayor. The city contends there IS a 5-year residency requirement, while two candidates and the council says there isn't. Political analyst Otis Sanford says next week's decision by Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins will have a major impact on the Mayor's race.

Sanford also discusses the Memphis Shelby Council School Board's pause in the search for a new superintendent, and MLGW's postponement of looking for a potential power provider to replace the Tennessee Valley Authority.