© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

TN Politics: Decisions and Indecisions Awaiting Local Governments

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT
otis_1.jpg
WKNO-FM
/

This week, the Memphis City Council added itself to a lawsuit suing the City of Memphis administration over a residency requirement for people running for the office of mayor. The city contends there IS a 5-year residency requirement, while two candidates and the council says there isn't. Political analyst Otis Sanford says next week's decision by Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins will have a major impact on the Mayor's race.

Sanford also discusses the Memphis Shelby Council School Board's pause in the search for a new superintendent, and MLGW's postponement of looking for a potential power provider to replace the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank