TN Politics: Herenton Appeals to Crime Weary Voters

Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton officially launched his campaign to replace Jim Strickland last week. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that despite his age (83), Herenton still has a broad base of supporters who want a strong response to the crime here in the city.

Also this week, Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly are demanding to see the manifesto written by the perpetrator of the Covenant School shooting as a precondition of considering any new state laws related to gun regulation. Sanford says that while it is in the public interest to release the manifesto, conservative lawmakers are looking for reasons to reject legislation that a majority of Tennesseans want.