Politics

TN Politics: City and State Have Different Approaches to Guns

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published July 14, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
The Memphis City Council is proposing a referendum next year that would ask voters to consider certain gun restrictions in Memphis. Political analyst Otis Sanford says it would likely trigger a legal challenge by state government, which is firmly anti-regulation.

Also this week, MLGW president and CEO Doug McGowen said the utility was woefully behind on tree trimming, meaning widespread power outages like those caused by recent storms are inevitable in the future. Sanford says it's incumbent upon council members to adequately fund the needed tree trimming.

Finally, recent data shows Downtown Memphis Commission president Paul Young leading in fundraising for his Mayoral campaign. But does more money add up to a better chance of winning?

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
