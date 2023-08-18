© 2023 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Mayoral Hopefuls Need to Address the Herenton (Not) in the Room

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
WKNO-FM

Five of the more than a dozen candidates for Memphis Mayor took part in a televised forum on Tuesday. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that recent polling shows they should be working to set themselves apart from two of the leading candidates who didn't make an appearance: former Mayor Willie Herenton and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr.

Sanford adds that their criticisms of MLGW CEO Doug McGowen may not have shown political savvy. While the utility has faced a summer full of power outages, McGowen is still new to the job and facing problems leftover from numerous predecessors.

Also, this week TN Politics offers condolences to the friends and family of Daily Memphian food writer Jennifer Biggs, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
