TN Politics: Mayoral Hopefuls Need to Address the Herenton (Not) in the Room

Five of the more than a dozen candidates for Memphis Mayor took part in a televised forum on Tuesday. Political analyst Otis Sanford says that recent polling shows they should be working to set themselves apart from two of the leading candidates who didn't make an appearance: former Mayor Willie Herenton and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr.

Sanford adds that their criticisms of MLGW CEO Doug McGowen may not have shown political savvy. While the utility has faced a summer full of power outages, McGowen is still new to the job and facing problems leftover from numerous predecessors.

Also, this week TN Politics offers condolences to the friends and family of Daily Memphian food writer Jennifer Biggs, who passed away after a battle with cancer.