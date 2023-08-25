TN Politics: Republicans Leave Gun Reform to Voters

Tennessee's Republican lawmakers predicted little would be accomplished during this week's special session on public safety, and then saw to it. State Senators passed four bills on Wednesday, including the appropriations bill to pay for the session, and then adjourned for the week, leaving the House still discussing laws around mental health.

Political analyst Otis Sanford said that as long as Tennessee voters continue to reelect these legislators, there will likely be no substantial gun safety reform in Tennessee, where gun violence is now the leading cause of death of children.

Also this week, a bar tab paid for by the Memphis City Council for a party last May has raised concerns about financial impropriety.

The council also declined to add county residency requirements to MLGW employees.