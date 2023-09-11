TN Politics: New Park Opens to New Political Priorities

Tom Lee Park had its grand re-opening on Labor Day weekend and the new design has gotten national attention. Locally, however, the park may no longer be suitable for Memphis in May activities, marking a change in the way the city thinks about public spaces.

Also, $500 million in state funding has been earmarked for sports. But should the FedExForum or the Liberty Bowl get the lion's (or tiger's) share?

Finally, Gloria Johnson, one of the Tennessee Three who were faced with expulsion from state government last April is running for U.S. Senate. Incumbent Marsha Blackburn calls her a "radical socialist" and "woke as they come."