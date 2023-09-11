© 2023 WKNO FM
Politics

TN Politics: New Park Opens to New Political Priorities

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT

Tom Lee Park had its grand re-opening on Labor Day weekend and the new design has gotten national attention. Locally, however, the park may no longer be suitable for Memphis in May activities, marking a change in the way the city thinks about public spaces.

Also, $500 million in state funding has been earmarked for sports. But should the FedExForum or the Liberty Bowl get the lion's (or tiger's) share?

Finally, Gloria Johnson, one of the Tennessee Three who were faced with expulsion from state government last April is running for U.S. Senate. Incumbent Marsha Blackburn calls her a "radical socialist" and "woke as they come."

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
