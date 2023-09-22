© 2023 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Jail Death Indictments Inflame Mayoral Candidate Bonner

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT

This week, nine corrections officers at the Shelby County Jail were indicted in the 2022 death of Gershun Freeman. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. says it wouldn't have happened if he were not a candidate for Memphis mayor. Political analyst Otis Sanford doesn't see the connection, though despite the indictments Bonner's tough-on-crime stance may still appeal to many voters.

Also, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is being pushed by Republicans in the Tennessee House to settle the terms of state funding for renovations to the FedExForum and the Simmons Liberty Bowl.

