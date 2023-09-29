© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Decision Time in the Memphis Mayoral Race

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published September 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford

The Memphis municipal election is next Thursday and there is still no consensus candidate. But political analyst Otis Sanford says strong early voting turnout in East Memphis could show more support for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and business community leader Paul Young.

Finally, Sanford recommends paying a visit to the Orpheum Theater's new "Balcony Project" exhibit, which explains the venue's history of segregated seating during the Jim Crow Era.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank