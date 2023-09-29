TN Politics: Decision Time in the Memphis Mayoral Race

The Memphis municipal election is next Thursday and there is still no consensus candidate. But political analyst Otis Sanford says strong early voting turnout in East Memphis could show more support for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and business community leader Paul Young.

Finally, Sanford recommends paying a visit to the Orpheum Theater's new "Balcony Project" exhibit, which explains the venue's history of segregated seating during the Jim Crow Era.

