TN Politics: New Guilty Plea Could Upend Tyre Nichols Court Cases

Former Memphis Police officer Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five facing state and federal charges in the beating death of motorist Tyre Nichols, pleaded guilty to two of the charges on Thursday.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy also announced that Mills had entered an agreement on the state charges as well, which have included second degree murder. As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Mills receive a 15-year prison sentence.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says this deal could have major implications in all the trials moving forward. He expects more deals to come.

Also this week, two Memphis parks were in the news: Overton Park for its latest deal between the Zoo and the Conservancy; and Liberty Park for its potential cost to taxpayers.