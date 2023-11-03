© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: New Guilty Plea Could Upend Tyre Nichols Court Cases

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published November 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford

Former Memphis Police officer Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five facing state and federal charges in the beating death of motorist Tyre Nichols, pleaded guilty to two of the charges on Thursday.

Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy also announced that Mills had entered an agreement on the state charges as well, which have included second degree murder. As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Mills receive a 15-year prison sentence.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says this deal could have major implications in all the trials moving forward. He expects more deals to come.

Also this week, two Memphis parks were in the news: Overton Park for its latest deal between the Zoo and the Conservancy; and Liberty Park for its potential cost to taxpayers.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank