TN Politics: Civic "Gift-Giving" for the Holidays

Tis the season of giving, and Memphis has seen a few big gifts exchanged lately. This week, political analyst Otis Sanford talks about the City of Memphis giving the University of Memphis the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Incoming Mayor Paul Young gave the police chief an extension on her job.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving Memphis a new bridge.

But before we go, we wonder: why won't the Tennessee General Assembly give voters the gun regulations they have on their wish list.