TN Politics: Civic "Gift-Giving" for the Holidays

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published December 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST

Tis the season of giving, and Memphis has seen a few big gifts exchanged lately. This week, political analyst Otis Sanford talks about the City of Memphis giving the University of Memphis the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Incoming Mayor Paul Young gave the police chief an extension on her job.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving Memphis a new bridge.

But before we go, we wonder: why won't the Tennessee General Assembly give voters the gun regulations they have on their wish list.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
