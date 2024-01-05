© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: In First Week, Mayor Young Assembles Crime Fighters

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM CST

On Mayor Paul Young's fourth official day in office, he convened a meeting of local law enforcement officials to launch a multi-faceted approach to addressing crime in Memphis.

But political analyst Otis Sanford says the city will still have to consider lessons learned from the Tyre Nichols police incident — balancing aggressive police tactics with aggressive law enforcement priorities.

He adds that some officials, such as District Attorney Steve Mulroy are facing new pressures to push harder on repeat offenders, while traditionally Democratic Memphis voters will be looking to Republican State Senator Brent Taylor for some leadership in the General Assembly to enact anti-crime laws relevant to his urban district.

Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank