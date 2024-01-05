TN Politics: In First Week, Mayor Young Assembles Crime Fighters

On Mayor Paul Young's fourth official day in office, he convened a meeting of local law enforcement officials to launch a multi-faceted approach to addressing crime in Memphis.

But political analyst Otis Sanford says the city will still have to consider lessons learned from the Tyre Nichols police incident — balancing aggressive police tactics with aggressive law enforcement priorities.

He adds that some officials, such as District Attorney Steve Mulroy are facing new pressures to push harder on repeat offenders, while traditionally Democratic Memphis voters will be looking to Republican State Senator Brent Taylor for some leadership in the General Assembly to enact anti-crime laws relevant to his urban district.