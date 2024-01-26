TN Politics: Legislature Considers Laws That Might Not Pass Federal Muster

After delays due to weather, the Tennessee General Assembly is back to business this week. Some proposed measures are getting side-eyed by legal experts due to Constitutional concerns. One extend the death penalty to child rapists. Another would create long prison sentences for those who assist teenagers in getting out-of-state abortions.

Other laws that create more severe penalties for gun possession — including one that could have minors facing trial as adults — may have more bipartisan support given the current intensity of crime.

Finally, political analyst Otis Sanford comments on the postponement of Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis' reappointment, and MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen's leadership during the recent weather crisis.