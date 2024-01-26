© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Legislature Considers Laws That Might Not Pass Federal Muster

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published January 26, 2024 at 6:30 AM CST

After delays due to weather, the Tennessee General Assembly is back to business this week. Some proposed measures are getting side-eyed by legal experts due to Constitutional concerns. One extend the death penalty to child rapists. Another would create long prison sentences for those who assist teenagers in getting out-of-state abortions.

Other laws that create more severe penalties for gun possession — including one that could have minors facing trial as adults — may have more bipartisan support given the current intensity of crime.

Finally, political analyst Otis Sanford comments on the postponement of Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis' reappointment, and MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen's leadership during the recent weather crisis.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
