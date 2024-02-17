TN Politics: A New Judicial District for Shelby County?

The Shelby County Criminal Court system is facing a major backlog of cases. State Senator Brent Taylor is looking into the idea of creating a new judicial district for Memphis's surrounding municipalities. Political analyst Otis Sanford says there are other ways to address the problem.

Also this week, Sanford discusses legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly that would make it a felony to transport a minor out of state for an abortion, ban the pride flag in public schools and make it legal for public officials to refuse to solemnizea marriage.