TN Politics: A New Judicial District for Shelby County?

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published February 17, 2024 at 11:44 AM CST

The Shelby County Criminal Court system is facing a major backlog of cases. State Senator Brent Taylor is looking into the idea of creating a new judicial district for Memphis's surrounding municipalities. Political analyst Otis Sanford says there are other ways to address the problem.

Also this week, Sanford discusses legislation in the Tennessee General Assembly that would make it a felony to transport a minor out of state for an abortion, ban the pride flag in public schools and make it legal for public officials to refuse to solemnizea marriage.

Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
