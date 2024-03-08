TN Politics: Vouchers, Police Reform Rollbacks Face Scrutiny in Nashville

This week's Super Tuesday election found some Democrats pulling Republican primary ballots to vote for alternatives to Donald Trump. But as lawmakers consider a bill requiring party registration, political analyst Otis Sanford says it could affect independent voters.

Also this week, the Tennessee House and Senate have been debating school vouchers. Whichever bill eventually passes, it will amount to a massive cash giveaway, largely to families who are already able to afford hefty private school tuitions.

Finally, the family of Tyre Nichols appeared in Nashville to voice opposition to a House debate over whether local authorities can place certain restrictions on its own police force — such as ending pretextual traffic stops like the one that resulted in Nichols' beating death.

The bill's sponsor John Gillespie (R-Memphis) reportedly misinformed Nichols family when the bill would be taken up for a vote so that they would not be present.

Sanford questions the need for this legislation and surmises that if the power to regulate policing is not conferred to the city's taxpayers, MPD would essentially be run by state lawmakers in Nashville.

