TN Politics: State Republicans Talk Tough on Crime, Offer Few Resources to Fight It

This week, the Tennessee Senate agreed with the Houseon a bill that prevents cities like Memphis from directing their police departments to focus on traffic violations that matter, rather than ticketing people for broken tail lights. Republicans say that allowing cops to pull over motorists for minor infractions occasionally nets a wanted felon.

But if law and order is the rule of the day with Republicans, Democrats from Memphis wonder why the state has not addressed some problems that would more effectively reduce crime and bring justice to victims.

Local officials have asked for a new forensic crime lab in Shelby County to expedite the testing of evidence for DNA matches. It currently takes upwards of a month to test a rape kit at the TBI lab in Jackson, meaning dangerous suspects have temporary freedom to commit more crimes. So far, lawmakers have said no to this.

Republicans also have proposed doing away with bail for some serious violent crimes. But that would mean a need for a larger jail to house people awaiting trial. This week, Republicans said Shelby County would not be able to raise a temporary sales tax to pay for the jail, but offered no alternative assistance to build a new facility.

Political analyst Otis Sanford discusses these issues on this week's political conversation.

