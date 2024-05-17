© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Wanda Halbert Has Commissioners in Bind

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:15 AM CDT
Political Analyst Otis Sanford joins us each week to talk about Tennessee politics.
Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert continues to deflect criticism from multiple sides after investigations from both a special prosecutor and the state comptroller's office found evidence of mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners is having difficulty passing a budget with inaccurate tax revenues being reported by Halbert's office, which she blames on software issues.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says a judge will eventually have to determine whether Halbert should be suspended. But a resignation is likely not on the table.

Finally, Gov. Bill Lee spoke on the need for political civility in Nashville this week after a session in which members of his own party continued to silence and ignore gun reform proponents.

Christopher Blank
Christopher Blank
