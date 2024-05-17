TN Politics: Wanda Halbert Has Commissioners in Bind

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert continues to deflect criticism from multiple sides after investigations from both a special prosecutor and the state comptroller's office found evidence of mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners is having difficulty passing a budget with inaccurate tax revenues being reported by Halbert's office, which she blames on software issues.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says a judge will eventually have to determine whether Halbert should be suspended. But a resignation is likely not on the table.

Finally, Gov. Bill Lee spoke on the need for political civility in Nashville this week after a session in which members of his own party continued to silence and ignore gun reform proponents.

