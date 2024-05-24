TN Politics: Jobs, Jail and a Graceland Sale

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has more than 700 unfilled positions, which is troublesome for a county mayor trying to come up with a budget. At the same time, the Shelby County Jail has a litany of problems including cell doors with broken locks and a staffing shortage.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says a designated tax increase may be needed to fulfill Sheriff Floyd Bonner's request for a new jail facility.

Also this week, a company attempted, unsuccessfully, to auction Graceland on the courthouse steps. Now the Tennessee Attorney General is getting involved.