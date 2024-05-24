© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Jobs, Jail and a Graceland Sale

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
The Criminal Justice Center and the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar.
Christopher Blank/WKNO-FM
The Criminal Justice Center and the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has more than 700 unfilled positions, which is troublesome for a county mayor trying to come up with a budget. At the same time, the Shelby County Jail has a litany of problems including cell doors with broken locks and a staffing shortage.

Political analyst Otis Sanford says a designated tax increase may be needed to fulfill Sheriff Floyd Bonner's request for a new jail facility.

Also this week, a company attempted, unsuccessfully, to auction Graceland on the courthouse steps. Now the Tennessee Attorney General is getting involved.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
