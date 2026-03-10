© 2026 WKNO FM
How deceptive search ads can mislead consumers seeking help

WKNO | By Randy Hutchinson
Published March 10, 2026 at 7:16 PM CDT
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against two companies accused of running deceptive Google search ads to target individuals seeking treatment for substance use disorders. According to the FTC, these companies used the names of unrelated clinics in their advertisements to attract callers, then redirected them to their own treatment centers. Additionally, telemarketers allegedly perpetuated the deception by falsely claiming they were affiliated with the clinics the consumers initially intended to contact.

The case illustrates how easily online search results can be influenced. Many of the top results in a search are paid advertisements from companies based on the keywords the user entered. These sponsored listings may not always direct users to the organization they were intending to find.

The FTC advises legitimate businesses to regularly check their online profiles and listings to ensure that no one is impersonating them or misusing their name in advertisements. The agency also warns businesses that all advertising must be truthful and transparent.

Consumers should exercise caution when clicking on search results or calling phone numbers found online. A phone number listed in a search result may not necessarily be associated with the business you intend to contact. For those seeking assistance with addiction treatment, the federal government recommends starting your search at findtreatment.gov, which is a verified resource for locating treatment services.
Randy Hutchinson
Hutchinson graduated from Western Maryland College and has received a Master of Business Administration from Wilmington College. He serves as the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
