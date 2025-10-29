On October 29, 2025, stations across the country will join together for the sixth annual Public Radio Music Day — a celebration of the artists, listeners, and local stations that help to keep music and news on public radio.

In the wake of massive federal funding eliminations to public media, this year's celebration is crucial for rallying support for public radio music and highlighting its daily contributions to communities.

How to Take Part

Listen to WKNO 91.1 & NPR



Online: wknofm.org

wknofm.org App: Stream with the WKNO App or the NPR App

Stream with the WKNO App or the NPR App Smart Speaker : Just say "Play WKNO" or "Play NPR"

: Just say "Play WKNO" or "Play NPR" On the Radio:

91.1 FM (Memphis, TN)

90.1 FM (Jackson, TN)

91.1 FM (Memphis, TN) 90.1 FM (Jackson, TN) NPR+ Podcast Bundle: Explore exclusive content through NPR+

Connect with WKNO 91.1

Stay up to date and join the conversation



Get Involved

Volunteer

Lend a hand during pledge drives, community events, or behind the scenes. WKNO 91.1 has volunteer opportunities for everyone.

Interested?

Contact Amy McDaniel

(901) 729-8722

amcdaniel@wkno.org

Visit the Station

Stop by the WKNO Digital Media Center to explore our studios and visit Gallery 1091, our free art gallery.

7151 Cherry Farms Rd.

Cordova, TN 38016

Station tours must be scheduled in advance by calling 901-458-2521.

Share What WKNO 91.1 Means to You



Talk with friends, family, or coworkers about why you listen and/or support this station.

Post about the most memorable classical music piece played on 91.1, your top WKNO or NPR moments, must-hear radio segments, or about your favorite public media host — and share them on social media using:

#PublicRadioMusicDay

#LovePublicRadioMusic

Together, we can keep classical music, trusted news, and community connection alive on WKNO 91.1