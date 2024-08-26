Recently Aired
Four years after the police shooting of Jacob Blake put Kenosha, Wisconsin in the national spotlight over racial justice in policing, the Trump campaign is still courting voters there on the issue of law-and-order. The message is resonating with some voters but not others.
The fourteenth amendment was ratified after the Civil War, and it's packed full of lofty phrases like due process, equal protection, and liberty. But what do those words really guarantee us?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks to General Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, about how technology is transforming warfare.
When No. 11-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas hits the tennis court tomorrow at the U.S. Open, he'll be taking his New York experience all in. Literally. Documenting everything through vlogging and photography.
NPR’s Ailsa Chang talks to Mother Jones’ Maddie Oatman about her recent reporting revealing how menstrual blood has long been an overlooked source of key medical information.
Australia fears a more contagious and lethal type of bird flu could trigger a big crisis for the country's poultry industry
A Latino civil rights group is asking for a federal investigation after a Texas state voter fraud probe targeted activists.
The 1-day over-the-counter treatment for vaginal yeast infections contains about 12-times the active ingredient of the 7-day treatment, which can cause some people a lot of pain and irritation.
No matter the outcome of today’s Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox game, catcher Danny Jansen will be able to call himself a winner.
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with writer Tina Brown, who recently wrote an essay for the New York Times titled: "My Son and Gus Walz Deserve a Champion Like Tim Walz."