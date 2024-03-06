© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: SXSW preview party, swing dance classes at the park

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:06 AM CST

This weekend can't get better: more daylight and free events!

SXSW Preview Party at Railgarten
Thursday, March 7 | 6:00 PM
5 Fridays of Jazz: Memphis Black Arts Alliance presents Lannie McMillian Jr. at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library
Friday, March 8 | 6:30 PM
Crew Training at Theatre Memphis' Lohrey Theatre
Saturday, March 9 | 12:00 PM
Free Beginner 4-Count Swing Class at Fourth Bluff Park
Saturday, March 9 | 6:00 PM
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

