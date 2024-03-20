© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Post-show toga parties and a dance concert inspired by Memphis murals

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published March 20, 2024 at 2:35 PM CDT

Find inspiration this week through dance, printmaking technique, and theatre class.

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents THE TENANT at Crosstown Theater
Thursday, March 21 | 7:00 PM
Opera Memphis Presents La Calisto at Playhouse on the Square
Friday & Saturday, March 21 & 22 | 7:30 PM
(post-show toga party directly following performances)
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and conductor and early music expert Zak Ozmo about this early Baroque masterpiece of Greek mythology.

Gallery Talk - Travesía / Voyage: Works by Maritza Dávila-Irizarry at ARTSmemphis
Saturday, March 23 | 11:00 AM
Spring Youth Theatre School at Playhouse on the Square
Classes begin Saturday, March 23
Company d dancers Presents LOCAL: Art Moves Memphis at Wiener Theater, Hutchison School
Saturday, March 23 | 7:00 PM
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
