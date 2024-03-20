Arts Agenda: Post-show toga parties and a dance concert inspired by Memphis murals

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents THE TENANT at Crosstown Theater

Thursday, March 21 | 7:00 PM

Opera Memphis Presents La Calisto at Playhouse on the Square

Friday & Saturday, March 21 & 22 | 7:30 PM

(post-show toga party directly following performances)

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and conductor and early music expert Zak Ozmo about this early Baroque masterpiece of Greek mythology.

Gallery Talk - Travesía / Voyage: Works by Maritza Dávila-Irizarry at ARTSmemphis

Saturday, March 23 | 11:00 AM

Spring Youth Theatre School at Playhouse on the Square

Classes begin Saturday, March 23

Company d dancers Presents LOCAL: Art Moves Memphis at Wiener Theater, Hutchison School

Saturday, March 23 | 7:00 PM

