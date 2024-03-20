Arts Agenda: Post-show toga parties and a dance concert inspired by Memphis murals
Find inspiration this week through dance, printmaking technique, and theatre class.
The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents THE TENANT at Crosstown Theater
Thursday, March 21 | 7:00 PM
Opera Memphis Presents La Calisto at Playhouse on the Square
Friday & Saturday, March 21 & 22 | 7:30 PM
(post-show toga party directly following performances)
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty and conductor and early music expert Zak Ozmo about this early Baroque masterpiece of Greek mythology.
Gallery Talk - Travesía / Voyage: Works by Maritza Dávila-Irizarry at ARTSmemphis
Saturday, March 23 | 11:00 AM
Spring Youth Theatre School at Playhouse on the Square
Classes begin Saturday, March 23
Company d dancers Presents LOCAL: Art Moves Memphis at Wiener Theater, Hutchison School
Saturday, March 23 | 7:00 PM
