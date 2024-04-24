Arts Agenda: Chalk art, tattoo art, and wood that sings

An Evening of Mexican Marimba with Marimba Sol de Chiapas at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Thursday, April 25 | 7:30 PM

Event Details

"Becoming More Myself: Reclamation Through Tattoo Art" exhibition at AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis)

On display through June 29

Exhibit details

Memphis 2024 Exhibition at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On display through June 30

Exhibit details

Chalkfest at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, April 27 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event details

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto

at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, April 27 | 7:30 PM | Event details

at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Sunday, April 28 | 2:30 PM | Event details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the concert, featuring guest violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.

The Saturday concert will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM, available to stream at 91.1, wknofm.org, and the WKNO App. It will re-air Friday, May 3 at 12:00 PM.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.