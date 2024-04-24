Arts Agenda: Chalk art, tattoo art, and wood that sings
Unwind this weekend with events and exhibits that focus on music, art and personal reflection.
An Evening of Mexican Marimba with Marimba Sol de Chiapas at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Thursday, April 25 | 7:30 PM
"Becoming More Myself: Reclamation Through Tattoo Art" exhibition at AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis)
On display through June 29
Memphis 2024 Exhibition at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On display through June 30
Chalkfest at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, April 27 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto
at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, April 27 | 7:30 PM | Event details
at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Sunday, April 28 | 2:30 PM | Event details
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the concert, featuring guest violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.
The Saturday concert will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM, available to stream at 91.1, wknofm.org, and the WKNO App. It will re-air Friday, May 3 at 12:00 PM.
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.