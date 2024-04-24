© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Chalk art, tattoo art, and wood that sings

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT

Unwind this weekend with events and exhibits that focus on music, art and personal reflection.

An Evening of Mexican Marimba with Marimba Sol de Chiapas at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Thursday, April 25 | 7:30 PM

Event Details

"Becoming More Myself: Reclamation Through Tattoo Art" exhibition at AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis)
On display through June 29

Exhibit details

Memphis 2024 Exhibition at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On display through June 30

Exhibit details

Chalkfest at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, April 27 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event details

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto

at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, April 27 | 7:30 PM | Event details

at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Sunday, April 28 | 2:30 PM | Event details

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the concert, featuring guest violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins.

The Saturday concert will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM, available to stream at 91.1, wknofm.org, and the WKNO App. It will re-air Friday, May 3 at 12:00 PM.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
