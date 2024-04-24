© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Checking on the Arts

Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season continues on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis, and Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the concert, featuring guest violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins performing Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto. The Saturday evening concert will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM and online at wknofm.org, and the recorded concert will be repeated at noon on May 3rd.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
