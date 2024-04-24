Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season continues on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis, and Sunday, April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the concert, featuring guest violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins performing Tchaikovsky's 5th & Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto. The Saturday evening concert will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM and online at wknofm.org, and the recorded concert will be repeated at noon on May 3rd.