Arts Agenda: Wearable art, animal stonework, and a 90th birthday celebration

Concerts in The Grove — Jerome Chism and the Royal Studios House Band at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Thursday, May 2 | 6:30 PM

Art & Fashion: Runway at the Museum! at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, May 3 | 6:00 PM

Pawing Through History Tour: Animal Symbols at Elmwood Cemetery

Saturday, May 4 | 10:30 AM

Johnnie Taylor 90th Birthday Party at the Memphis Listening Lab in Crosstown Concourse

Sunday, May 5 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM

Your Arm's Too Short to Box with God at Playhouse on the Square

Sunday, May 5 | 2:00 PM

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with the director Claire Kolheim, and Noelia Warnette-Jones, the assistant director.

