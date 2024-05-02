© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda: Wearable art, animal stonework, and a 90th birthday celebration

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:30 AM CDT

The first weekend in May celebrates storytelling, art and fashion.

Concerts in The Grove — Jerome Chism and the Royal Studios House Band at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Thursday, May 2 | 6:30 PM

Event Details

Art & Fashion: Runway at the Museum! at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Friday, May 3 | 6:00 PM

Event Details

Pawing Through History Tour: Animal Symbols at Elmwood Cemetery
Saturday, May 4 | 10:30 AM

Event Details

Johnnie Taylor 90th Birthday Party at the Memphis Listening Lab in Crosstown Concourse
Sunday, May 5 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM

Event Details

Your Arm's Too Short to Box with God at Playhouse on the Square
Sunday, May 5 | 2:00 PM

Event Details

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with the director Claire Kolheim, and Noelia Warnette-Jones, the assistant director.

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement &amp; Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
