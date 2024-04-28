Your Arm’s Too Short to Box With God | Playhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton speaks with the Director of Playhouse on the Square’s production of “Your Arm’s Too Short to Box With God,” Claire Kolheim, and Noelia Warnette-Jones, the assistant director. Warnette-Jones also choreographs some of the musical numbers alongside Emma Crystal.
This regional premiere is the first licensed production of the Tony-nominated musical in 42 years. The show is based on the Gospel of Matthew, with gospel-inspired music and inspiring storytelling.
Runs from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, May 19.