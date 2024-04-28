© 2024 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts
Your Arm’s Too Short to Box With God | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published April 28, 2024 at 2:02 PM CDT

Kacky Walton speaks with the Director of Playhouse on the Square’s production of “Your Arm’s Too Short to Box With God,” Claire Kolheim, and Noelia Warnette-Jones, the assistant director. Warnette-Jones also choreographs some of the musical numbers alongside Emma Crystal.

This regional premiere is the first licensed production of the Tony-nominated musical in 42 years. The show is based on the Gospel of Matthew, with gospel-inspired music and inspiring storytelling.

Runs from Thursday, April 25 to Sunday, May 19.

Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
