Arts Agenda: Free family night and a sunset concert
This Memorial Day weekend brings musical concerts, workshops, and a focus on AAPI artists from Memphis and the South.
Free Family Night featuring Chinese Connection Dub Embassy at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Thursday, May 22 | 6:30 - 8:00 PM
Baby Daddy Drama at Theatre Works on The Square
Friday, May 23 | 7:30 PM
Beginning Jewelry Creation at Metal Museum
Saturday, May 24 | 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Opening Reception for 'Between Heaven and Earth, We Build Our Home' at UrbanArt Commission
Saturday, May 24 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM
Sunset Symphony | Sunday, May 25
Pre-Party at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Concert at Overton Park Shell | 7:30 - 9:45 PM
