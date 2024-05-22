© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Free family night and a sunset concert

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published May 22, 2024 at 9:09 AM CDT

This Memorial Day weekend brings musical concerts, workshops, and a focus on AAPI artists from Memphis and the South.

Free Family Night featuring Chinese Connection Dub Embassy at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Thursday, May 22 | 6:30 - 8:00 PM

Event Details

Baby Daddy Drama at Theatre Works on The Square
Friday, May 23 | 7:30 PM

Event Details

Beginning Jewelry Creation at Metal Museum
Saturday, May 24 | 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Details

Opening Reception for 'Between Heaven and Earth, We Build Our Home' at UrbanArt Commission
Saturday, May 24 | 4:00 - 8:00 PM

Event Details

Sunset Symphony | Sunday, May 25

Pre-Party at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Event Details

Concert at Overton Park Shell | 7:30 - 9:45 PM
Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
