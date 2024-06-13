Arts Agenda: A display of talent in quilting, guitar work, and photography
Enjoy events this weekend in film, visual arts, and music - all indoors!
The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents MILK at Crosstown Theater
Thursday, June 13 | 7:00 PM
Threading Legacies: A Tribute to Black Women Quilters in Memphis, TN at Cossitt Library
On view through June 28
Memphis Camera Club: Best of Show 2023 at ANF Architects
Opening Reception | Friday, June 14 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
Crosstown Arts presents the Marisa Anderson in The Green Room
Sunday, June 16 | 7:30 PM
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.