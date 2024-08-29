© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Pop-up bookstore, free concert series make their return

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT

There are plenty of creative experiences to explore this Labor Day weekend.

GCT Lunchbreak Concert- Iris Artist Fellows at Germantown Community Theatre
Friday, August 30 | 12:00 - 1:00 PM | Event Details

Orion Free Concert Series ft. MonoNeon at Overton Park Shell
Friday, August 30 | 7:00 - 9:00 PM | Event Details

End of All Art - Book Pop-up at Sheet Cake Gallery
Saturday, August 31 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Event Details

River City Jazz & Music Fest at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Sunday, September 1 | 6:30 PM | Event Details

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

