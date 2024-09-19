Arts Agenda: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

SEPTEMBER Art Exhibit at St. George's Episcopal Church Art Gallery

On view through September 29 | Exhibition Details

"Exhibiting will be Anca Marr, Martha Cook, Pat Patterson and Joy Routt with abstract, landscapes and still life paintings in bright, happy colors. A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden."

Just Take It - An Exploration of Letting Go at Off the Walls Arts

Friday, September 20 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Details

"In a retrospective exhibition spanning 10 years of work, artist and photographer Don Gaines reflects on what it means to hold on to the physical in the face of loss."

Latin Fest at Overton Square

Saturday, September 21 | 12:00 - 6:00 PM | Event Details

"It’s a family-oriented Latin festival that provides a place to gather with family and friends to listen and dance to live Latin music, taste some Latin food and drinks, crafts for kids and vendors, and fun for everyone."

Little Shop of Horrors at Harrell Theatre

Sunday, September 22 | 2:30 PM | Details

"Come see the strange and unusual plant that is bringing so much new attention to Mushnik's Flower Shop. And remember, DON'T FEED THE PLANTS!"

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.