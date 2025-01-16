Arts Agenda: Emerge from the snow with the help of gallery openings, concerts, and an all-American concert

The Sporkful Podcast Live with Dan Pashman at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Thursday, January 16 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"The country’s number one food podcast will be making its Memphis debut live on the Buckman stage, and the Mid-South will be the featured guest! Join James Beard and Webby Award-winning host Dan Pashman for a special taping of the show that “is not for foodies, it's for eaters.”

Two Sides of the Same Coin: new works by Sheryl Hibbs at Lois Ruleman Gallery inside Church Health

On view through February 28 | Details

"Beginning with art lessons at age 8, Sheryl challenges herself continually by experimenting with different approaches to painting. Her love of oils manifests itself in both representational and abstract artworks."

Memphis Symphony Orchestra: American Maestro with Bernstein West Side Story

Saturday, January 18 | 7:30 PM | Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Sunday, January 19 | 2:30 PM | Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

"American Maestro, conducted by Carl St. Clair, highlights Bernstein’s Slava! and Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. The concert also features the extraordinary pianist Marc Andre Hamelin performing American composer Michael Gandolfi’s Piano Concerto."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with Carl St.Clair, guest conductor, about this all-American concert.

Always Be My Maybe: Film Screening and Discussion at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, January 20 | 2:00 PM | Details

"In this film, childhood sweethearts reconnect after going on to live very different lives. Asian-American stars Ali Wong and Randall Park not only wrote this touching story, but star in it as well.

After watching Always Be My Maybe, Dr. SunAh Laybourn will lead a conversation focused on the evolution of Asian American representation in film, particularly examining how the portrayal of Asian American love interests has shifted from the early film era to the present."

