Arts Agenda: Trolls and Shakespearian villains make their way to Memphis

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 30, 2025 at 10:02 AM CST

Featured: A dance filled with winter wonder at Hutchison School and a cast of villains onstage at Tennessee Shakespeare

Johnathan Payne: Regenesis at Clough Hanson Gallery | Rhodes College

Opening Reception: Friday, January 31 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
On view through March 29 | Details

"Johnathan Payne, an alum of Rhodes College now based in New York, works at the intersection of drawing, collage, embroidery, beadwork, and painting. Labor-intensive processes allow the viewer to trace his hand as he animates the cool rationality of the grid with exuberant color and texture."

Wonders in the Night at Wiener Theater | Hutchison School
Friday, January 31 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Company d is proud to present Wonders in the Night, a story ballet celebrating imagination, adventure, and the wonders of nature. This one-of-a-kind production features dancers from Company d, performing original works created by professional dance and theatre artists from Memphis, Tennessee."

Trolls: Save the Humans at Memphis Botanic Garden
On view through May 21 | Details

"Trolls are coming to the Garden to help save the humans. At the great “Trolliefolkyfest” in a secret place, six young trolls made a pact to band together and help save the humans by rediscovering nature and teaching us how to live in harmony with the earth."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Gina Harris, the Director of Education and Events at Memphis Botanic Garden, about Thomas Dambo's highly anticipated seasonal exhibit.

The Grace of Grace at Tabor Stage | Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Onstage Saturdays & Sundays through February 9 | Details

"In a life buffeted by familial loss, religious persecution, censorship, plagues, political upheaval, social violence, and a dark lady, William Shakespeare perhaps felt compelled to create his cast of fully-human “villains.” Why do we still revere them, and what makes them archetypal?"

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
