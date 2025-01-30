Arts Agenda: Trolls and Shakespearian villains make their way to Memphis

Johnathan Payne: Regenesis at Clough Hanson Gallery | Rhodes College

Opening Reception: Friday, January 31 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM

On view through March 29 | Details

"Johnathan Payne, an alum of Rhodes College now based in New York, works at the intersection of drawing, collage, embroidery, beadwork, and painting. Labor-intensive processes allow the viewer to trace his hand as he animates the cool rationality of the grid with exuberant color and texture."

Wonders in the Night at Wiener Theater | Hutchison School

Friday, January 31 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Company d is proud to present Wonders in the Night, a story ballet celebrating imagination, adventure, and the wonders of nature. This one-of-a-kind production features dancers from Company d, performing original works created by professional dance and theatre artists from Memphis, Tennessee."

Trolls: Save the Humans at Memphis Botanic Garden

On view through May 21 | Details

"Trolls are coming to the Garden to help save the humans. At the great “Trolliefolkyfest” in a secret place, six young trolls made a pact to band together and help save the humans by rediscovering nature and teaching us how to live in harmony with the earth."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Gina Harris, the Director of Education and Events at Memphis Botanic Garden, about Thomas Dambo's highly anticipated seasonal exhibit.

The Grace of Grace at Tabor Stage | Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Onstage Saturdays & Sundays through February 9 | Details

"In a life buffeted by familial loss, religious persecution, censorship, plagues, political upheaval, social violence, and a dark lady, William Shakespeare perhaps felt compelled to create his cast of fully-human “villains.” Why do we still revere them, and what makes them archetypal?"

