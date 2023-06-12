Treemonisha at Toronto's Luminato Festival
The just concluded 2022-2023 Memphis Symphony Orchestra season was the last for Kalena Bovell as Assistant Conductor and Conductor of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program. She is going to be very busy, however, as the first black woman to conduct grand opera in Canada, in a new production of Scott Joplin's Treemonisha at Toronto's Luminato Festival.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Kalena Bovell about this exciting and significant production of Joplin's only opera, her history here in Memphis, and exciting events upcoming in her career. Scott Joplin's Treemonisha - Luminato Festival Toronto