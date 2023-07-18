"Our Second Pair of Kids" by Richard L. Jacobs Sr.

When Jacobs' daughter became addicted to heroin, he and his wife ended up adopting their grandchildren when their daughter was unable to care for them. This became the basis for the book Our Second Pair of Kids. Later, he ended up writing "Hello Young Person, My Name is Heroin," where Heroin explains exactly how he will ruin your life. This became the basis for the short film of the same name, premiering at Playhouse on the Square at 7 pm Wednesday, July 19th, 2023.

For more information or to arrange a showing of "Hello Young Person, My Name is Heroin" contact Rodney Rastall at hanahawk@mac.com.

Learn more about the book or to purchase, visit: Our Second Pair of Kids – Our Second Pair of Kids

