History of The King of Rock 'N' Roll | The Memphian Theatre

Published August 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT

Kacky Walton interviews with Courtney Oliver, Director of Special Events at Playhouse on the Square, and guitarist and singer Brad Birkedahl.

The Brad Birkedahl Band will play a special Elvis Tribute Concert on August 9 at The King's favorite hang out spot, The Memphian Theatre, the current home of The Circuit Playhouse.

Courtney talks about how Elvis fans can explore the history of The King of Rock 'N' Roll on tours of The Memphian Theatre August 9 through 17.

