Celebration of Remembrance at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral
St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral is hosting a Celebration of Remembrance and Renewal this Saturday, September 9 at the Cathedral, downtown at 700 Poplar, at 5:00 p.m.
The program is in celebration of the conclusion of the 7-month restoration project in the nave of the Cathedral, and will feature music and readings celebrating the 165-year history of St. Mary's.
Darel Snodgrass speaks with Director of Music Dennis Janzer and Dean of the Cathedral Gary Meade about the extensive renovation of the cathedral and organ, the history of St. Mary's in Memphis, and the Celebration this Saturday.