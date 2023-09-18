New Season at the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center
The new season at the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary's continues Friday, September 22 with "An Evening with Mark and Maggie O'Connor." Multiple Grammy, CMA and instrumental championship winner Mark O'Connor is joined by his wife, Grammy winning singer and fiddler Maggie for an evening of their duo music.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Mark O'Connor about the couple's new works, surviving the pandemic, and his renaissance on guitar and mandolin.