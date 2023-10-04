Seventh Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series | Tennessee Shakespeare
Tennessee Shakespeare begins its new season with the seventh annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare series, featuring a new production of The Tempest performed free in outdoor venues all over the Mid-South in the month of October.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Tennessee Shakespeare Company Founding Artistic Producer and Tempest director Dan McCleary about this free performance series, this year celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare's First Folio.
Experience the Outdoor Enchantment of The Tempest October 5-29 – Tennessee Shakespeare Company (tnshakespeare.org)