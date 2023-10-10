Beethoven Symphony #5 | The Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will be performing the iconic Beethoven Symphony #5 this weekend in the opening concert of the Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents series, Friday October 13th at 6:30 pm at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday October 15th at 2:30 pm at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this "bucket list" opportunity, the two other pieces by living composers on the program, and the two intimate venues where the concerts are taking place.
Click here for more information on the Memphis Symphony Orchestra