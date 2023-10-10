© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Beethoven Symphony #5 | The Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Published October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will be performing the iconic Beethoven Symphony #5 this weekend in the opening concert of the Paul and Linnea Bert Classic Accents series, Friday October 13th at 6:30 pm at Crosstown Theatre and Sunday October 15th at 2:30 pm at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this "bucket list" opportunity, the two other pieces by living composers on the program, and the two intimate venues where the concerts are taking place.

Click here for more information on the Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Checking on the Arts
Stay Connected