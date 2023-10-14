Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church Celebrates the Feast Day of St. Luke
Published October 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church celebrates the Feast Day of St. Luke with a Choral Evensong at 5 pm Sunday October 15th, featuring the Memphis Boy and Girl Choirs and the Grace-St. Luke's Choir. Darel Snodgrass talks with Grace-St. Luke's Director of Music & Organist Patrick Scott and guest conductor Maxine Thevenot from the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque, New Mexico about the concert and her experiences as a choral conductor.