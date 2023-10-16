Memphis Reads Continuing This October
Memphis Reads, the community reading program, continues in October with events associated with this year's book His Name is George Floyd, by Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa. There will be Writer's Talks with the authors at CBU University Theatre on Wednesday October 25th at 7 pm, and Rhodes College McNeill Concert Hall on Thursday October 26th at 8 pm.
Darel Snodgrass talks with Justin Brooks and Kirby Tucker from CBU about the book, the events and the importance of this program to the Memphis community.