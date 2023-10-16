© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

The Orpheum Theatre's Annual Soiree

Published October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT

The Orpheum Theatre's annual Soiree, benefitting the Orpheum Theatre Group's mission to provide arts access and education opportunities across the Mid-South, is on Friday, November 17th at 7 pm. The Soiree is themed around a show in the Orpheum's Broadway season; this year's theme is Wicked, on the 20th anniversary of its Broadway opening.

Darel Snodgrass speaks with Orpheum Director of Development Candace Dean and Orpheum board member and presenting sponsor rep Sherry Williams about this year's event.

