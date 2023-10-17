I Solisti Memphisti | The Memphis Chamber Music Society
Published October 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
Kacky Walton speaks with Adrienne Park, pianist with The Memphis Symphony Orchestra, and Asst. Professor of Collaborative Piano at The University of Mississippi. She’ll be joined by six of her MSO colleagues and her U of M colleague, tenor Jos Milton, for “I Solisti Memphisti”, a concert Sunday October 22 presented by The Memphis Chamber Music Society. The eclectic program features music by Beethoven, Debussy, and Schubert, including his “Trout Quintet.”