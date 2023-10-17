The IRIS Collective Season Continues
The IRIS Collective season continues on October 28th at Harris Concert Hall with Randall Goosby and Zhu Wang: Rising Stars . Avery Fisher Career Grant winner (and Bartlett native) violinist Randall Goosby and New York Times "Best of 20212" pianist Zhu Wang will perform works by Mozart, Strauss, and Florence Price in a pay-what-you-can concert at 7:30 pm.
Darel Snodgrass talks with IRIS Collective Artistic and Strategic Advisor Mary Javian about this concert and the duo's week-long residency with local area students, some of whom will be joining them onstage.