Reefer Madness: The Musical | New Moon Theatre Company

Published October 18, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Anne Marie Hall and JD Willis. Anne Marie is directing New Moon Theatre Company’s production of the hilarious satire “Reefer Madness: The Musical” and JD stars as “fine upstanding All-American boy” Jimmy, whose life is upended after succumbing to the temptation of “the leafy green assassin.” Based on the 1936 film, the show opens at Theatre Works this Friday and runs through November 5th.

