21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

Repair Days at the Metal Museum

Published October 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT

The year's largest fundraiser for the Metal Museum is Repair Days weekend, October 19 - 22. Metalsmiths from all over the country will be at the Museum, repairing all kinds of metal objects for the public. The weekend also includes a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Dinner and Auction, and Iron Pour + admission to the Museum.

Darel Snodgrass talks with Metal Museum Executive Director Carissa Hussong about this important fundraising event and all the fun activities that go with it.

Darel will be broadcasting live from the Metal Museum on Friday, October 20 from noon until 4 pm.

