Black Barbie | Indie Memphis

Published October 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT

Kacky Walton talks with Lagueria Davis, the writer and director of “Black Barbie: A Documentary”, which gives voice to the insights and experiences of Beulah Mae Mitchell, who spent 45 years working at Mattel.

Mitchell and other Black women in the film talk about their own complex, varied experience of not seeing themselves represented, and how Black Barbie’s transformative arrival affected them personally. “Black Barbie” will screen Saturday October 28 at 12pm at Malco’s Studio on the Square as part of the 26th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival. Davis will attend the screening and will hold a Q & A after the film.

