Thank You Very Much | Indie Memphis

Braverman’s film has been called, “the definitive documentary look at how a shy, oddball kid from Long Island, New York, became the most polarizing performance artist of the 20th century. Winner of Best Documentary at The Venice Film Festival, “Thank You Very Much” will be screened Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m. at Malco’s Studio on the Square as part of the 26th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival. More information about the festival and a schedule of films can be found atindiememphis.org.