Carmina Burana | Memphis Symphony Orchestra
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Masterworks season continues with Carl Orff's massive "Carmina Burana," on Saturday, October 28 at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis and Sunday afternoon at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts in Oxford, Mississippi.
Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this huge production, featuring the full Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the University of Mississippi Chorus, the CoroRio Children's Chorus, and soloists from Opera Memphis. The concert will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM at 7:30 Saturday evening, then repeated at noon on November 3rd.